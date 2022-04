Cooper went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Phillies.

Every Marlins starter collected at least one hit on the night, but Cooper led the charge from the second slot in the batting order. The 31-year-old is splitting his time between designated hitter and first base and providing his usual solid offense, slashing .280/.379/.440 through seven games with a homer, two RBI and three runs.