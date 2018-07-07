Marlins' Garrett Cooper: On base three times in return from DL
Cooper went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's loss to the Nationals.
Getting the start in left field against southpaw Gio Gonzalez and hitting sixth, Cooper made an immediate impact in his return from a wrist injury that had sidelined him since April 1. The 27-year-old will likely settle in on the short side of a left-field platoon with Derek Dietrich, while also filling in for Justin Bour at first base on occasion, and he could be a useful addition to NL-only and deep fantasy league rosters for the second half.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Activation expected before break•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Makes second rehab appearance Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Cleared to resume playing•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Lands on 60-day DL•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Put in cast for one week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?