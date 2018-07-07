Cooper went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

Getting the start in left field against southpaw Gio Gonzalez and hitting sixth, Cooper made an immediate impact in his return from a wrist injury that had sidelined him since April 1. The 27-year-old will likely settle in on the short side of a left-field platoon with Derek Dietrich, while also filling in for Justin Bour at first base on occasion, and he could be a useful addition to NL-only and deep fantasy league rosters for the second half.

More News
Our Latest Stories