Cooper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cooper picked up eight straight starts -- including seven in right field -- from April 23 through Sunday, but he's been on the bench for both of the Marlins' first two games of their series with Arizona. Though manager Don Mattingly had previously been able to fit Cooper into the outfield by shifting Adam Duvall over to center field, Lewis Brinson has instead emerged as the primary option in center of late. Duvall and Corey Dickerson look poised to serve as the Marlins' main corner outfielders against right-handed pitching, so Cooper may be stuck in a short-side platoon role for the time being.