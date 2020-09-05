Cooper will not start Saturday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper owns a strong .886 OPS in seven games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list in late August. He'll hit the bench Saturday, with Jesus Aguilar at first base and Corey Dickerson serving as the designated hitter.
