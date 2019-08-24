Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of Saturday's lineup
Cooper is not in the lineup Saturday against the Phillies.
Cooper has now been absent from the starting lineup in three of the team's past four games. He got off to a slow start in August, going hitless in his first five games. However, he then reached base in 10 of his next 12 starts, making the timing of his removal from the lineup a bit curious. Regardless, Neil Walker will bat second and man first base in his place.
