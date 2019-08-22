Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of Thursday's lineup
Cooper is not in Thursday's lineup against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
He will sit for a second game in a row, with Neil Walker getting another start at first base while hitting cleanup. Prior to these two days off, Cooper had started 12 of 13 games. He is hitting .246 with one home run in 61 at-bats this month.
