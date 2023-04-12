Cooper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia due to upper left leg soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper experienced the leg injury in Tuesday's 8-4 win and was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning. He should benefit from taking a seat Wednesday along with the Marlins having an off day Thursday, potentially setting the stage for Cooper to re-enter the lineup Friday versus the Diamondbacks. Yuli Gurriel will start at first base Wednesday while Cooper is out of the lineup.