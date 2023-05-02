Cooper (illness) is out of the lineup Tuesday against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cooper made an early exit from Sunday's series finale against the Cubs due to an upset stomach and he'll grab a bit more rest and treatment during Tuesday's series opener versus the reigning NL East champions. Yuli Gurriel is at first base and Jorge Soler will be the designated hitter.
