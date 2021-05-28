Cooper (oblique) was able to pinch-hit Thursday and had an RBI single. Cooper also was able to stay in the game and play an inning in right field.

It seems as if all is well for Cooper, but the Marlins were also playing short-handed Thursday after multiple injuries this week, culminating in catcher Jorge Alfaro having to play in the outfield at the end of the game. They're likely to get Starling Marte back over the weekend, which will ease some of the pressure in the lineup, including potentially giving Cooper another day if needed.