Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist contusion Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper will head to the 10-day IL after he was hit in the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 5 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace him on the active roster.