Cooper went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.
Cooper has driven in four runs in his last two appearances after being held without an RBI in his previous six outings. Following his second multi-hit performance in 2022, the 31-year-old is hitting .273 with a home run, two doubles, six RBI and four runs.
