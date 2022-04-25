Cooper went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

Cooper has driven in four runs in his last two appearances after being held without an RBI in his previous six outings. Following his second multi-hit performance in 2022, the 31-year-old is hitting .273 with a home run, two doubles, six RBI and four runs.