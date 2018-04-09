Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Put in cast for one week
Cooper (wrist) saw a hand specialist Monday and will be in a cast for a week, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Cooper managed to avoid any fractures in his injured wrist, but it seems as if the hand specialist he saw still wants him to take extra precautions. This new wrinkle means that the earliest Cooper can return to action will be next Monday, a few days after he's first eligible to return. It's unclear if he'll need a few extra days to get back into the swing of things once he gets the cast off, though.
