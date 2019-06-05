Cooper went 4-for-5 with a walk, home run, two RBI and four runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers.

Cooper delivered the highlight of his performance in the third inning, popping a solo home run to center field. It was his fifth homer of the season, though that was far from his only production, as he scored a run four of the five times he reached base. It was his second consecutive multi-run game, and his fourth in 24 games for the campaign. Cooper has has shown both the ability to get on base and hit for pop with his .289/.368/.482 line, though it has come in a small sample of 95 plate appearances.