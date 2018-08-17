Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Rehab assignment begins
Cooper (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper has been out since July 24 with a right wrist sprain. Initial reports held that he could be out until September, but the fact that he's beginning his rehab assignment now suggests that he'll likely beat that timeline. He wasn't an everyday starter before he got injured, and Austin Dean and Rafael Ortega have been called up since the injury and look to be in line for regular roles, so his playing time could be limited once healthy.
