Cooper (hand) will take his rehab assignment to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper began his minor-league stint with High-A Jupiter on Wednesday, and he's evidently feeling healthy enough to advance to a higher level of competition. A concrete timetable for his return has yet to be revealed, but it would appear as though he's closing in on his activation from the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories