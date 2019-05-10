Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Rehab progresses to Triple-A
Cooper (hand) will take his rehab assignment to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper began his minor-league stint with High-A Jupiter on Wednesday, and he's evidently feeling healthy enough to advance to a higher level of competition. A concrete timetable for his return has yet to be revealed, but it would appear as though he's closing in on his activation from the injured list.
