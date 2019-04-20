Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Rehab progressing
Cooper (calf) is hitting and fielding while doing some mild running, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
"He's progressing along, that's for sure," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Friday. "He was doing some outfield drills today. He's already been taking ground balls and hitting. He's doing running progression and will do curves either today or tomorrow." Cooper's rehab so far has taken place in Miami under the eyes of the Marlins' trainers, but he's expected to head to the team's spring training complex in Jupiter next week while the club is on the road. The 28-year-old will need to get in some rehab games before rejoining the big club, and a concrete timetable for his activation won't become clear until then.
