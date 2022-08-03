Cooper (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He'll start at first base and bat second in the Marlins' series finale with the Reds.

Cooper appeared in a rehab game at Single-A Jupiter on Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk. The 31-year-old will rejoin the Marlins after a minimal IL stint and should see regular playing time now that he's back to full health.