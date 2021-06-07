Marlins manager Don Mattingly said that Cooper (back) will start at first base in Monday's game in Boston, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cooper returns to the starting nine after a case of back stiffness caused him to miss the final two games of the Marlins' weekend series with the Pirates. Though he'll be stepping in at first base for Jesus Aguilar on Monday, Cooper will likely see most of his starts in the corner outfield when the Marlins are playing in National League parks.