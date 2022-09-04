Cooper (personal) will start at first base and bat third in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper wasn't available for Saturday's 2-1 loss after he was scratched from the lineup ahead of the contest due to a personal matter, but he'll be back in action for the Marlins for the series finale. Since making his first All-Star Game appearance in July, Cooper has noticed a sharp downturn in productivity while also spending time on the injured list due to a bruised wrist and a concussion. Over his 21 games in the second half, Cooper is slashing just .103/.246/.190.