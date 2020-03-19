Play

Cooper is a candidate to platoon with Matt Joyce in right field once the regular season begins, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old is facing competition from Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Harold Ramirez for the role. Cooper put up solid offensive numbers in 2019 when he was healthy, but the rebuilding Marlins may prefer to give a younger player like Brinson another chance to establish themselves.

More News
Our Latest Stories