Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Remains sidelined Sunday
Cooper (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Cooper jammed his knee on a diving catch Friday and will be out of the starting nine for the second consecutive game. Jon Berti, Magneuris Sierra and Lewis Brinson will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Exits with unspecified injury•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Sitting Friday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Hits go-ahead homer in 10th•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Takes seat Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...