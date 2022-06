Cooper is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Even with Jesus Aguilar (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list, the Marlins will extend Cooper a breather Sunday and have him put a four-game hitting streak on hold. Lewin Diaz will pick up a start at first base in Cooper's stead while Avisail Garcia gets a turn as the Marlins' designated hitter.