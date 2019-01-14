Cooper (wrist) took batting practice Monday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Cooper is slowly working his way back from season-ending wrist surgery that he underwent in August of 2018. The 28-year-old appeared in just 14 games with the Marlins last season, slashing .212/.316/.242 in those appearances. Assuming he's fully healthy for spring training, Cooper will compete for an Opening Day roster spot, likely as a reserve first baseman/outfielder.

