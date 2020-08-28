Cooper was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
The 29-year-old was one of the many Miami players to test positive for COVID-19 just after Opening Day, and he'll officially rejoin the team a month later. Cooper should have a regular role in the lineup after posting a .790 OPS last year, but it's unclear where he'll see most of his time given the team has been working with a makeshift roster for so long. Lewin Diaz and Jesus Aguilar play most days between first base and designated hitter, and Cooper could join that mix in addition to some corner outfield opportunities.
