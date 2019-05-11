Cooper (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Cooper will hope his latest return from the injured list goes better than the previous one, where he appeared in just one game before bruising his hand. He'll head straight into the starting lineup Saturday, batting fifth and playing right field against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Peter O'Brien (ribs) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

