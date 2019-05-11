Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Returns from injury
Cooper (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Cooper will hope his latest return from the injured list goes better than the previous one, where he appeared in just one game before bruising his hand. He'll head straight into the starting lineup Saturday, batting fifth and playing right field against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Peter O'Brien (ribs) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Rehab progresses to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Starts hitting progression•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Lands on injured list•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Still dealing with discomfort•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Could return over weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...