Cooper (wrist) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Cooper started the first two games of the season in right field, but was held out Saturday after a HBP forced an early exit Friday. Fortunately for Cooper, he avoided the worst-case scenario and his MRI came back clean. It was reported Saturday that he would avoid the disabled list, and with him manning first base Sunday, the injury appears to not be a long-term concern. He'll take over at first for Bour, who is being held out of action against a lefty after three straight starts.