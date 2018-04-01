Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Returns to action Sunday
Cooper (wrist) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Cooper started the first two games of the season in right field, but was held out Saturday after a HBP forced an early exit Friday. Fortunately for Cooper, he avoided the worst-case scenario and his MRI came back clean. It was reported Saturday that he would avoid the disabled list, and with him manning first base Sunday, the injury appears to not be a long-term concern. He'll take over at first for Bour, who is being held out of action against a lefty after three straight starts.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Receives positive news on wrist injury•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Exits after HBP•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Drives in run in Opening Day loss•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Hits third spring homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Will get time in outfield•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...