Cooper (elbow) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, batting second and playing first base, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper left Saturday's game against the Phillies with a bruised elbow after colliding with Jon Berti on an unsuccessful rundown attempt. He didn't play in Sunday's series finale, though that was seemingly precautionary, as he reportedly felt fine. He's fully ready to go following Monday's scheduled off day.
