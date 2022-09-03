site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-garrett-cooper-scratched-from-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Scratched from lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cooper was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta due to personal reasons, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The specific reason for Cooper's absence has not been announced, so it's not clear if he's at risk of missing multiple games. Jerar Encarnacion will serve as the designated hitter in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read