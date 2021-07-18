Cooper will start at first base and bat third in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Cooper had already been benefiting from more playing time with the recent trade of Corey Dickerson to the Blue Jays, but Jesus Sanchez's move to the COVID-19-related injured list Friday has opened up a full-time role for the 30-year-old. Though he'll be filling in for a resting Jesus Aguilar in the series finale, Cooper should see most of his starts in the corner outfield until Sanchez returns. Cooper has arguably been Miami's top hitter in July with a .394/.545/.697 slash line, three home runs and a stolen base in 12 games on the month.