Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Set to start in right field
Cooper appears to be the Marlins' Opening Day right fielder after Peter O'Brien was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
O'Brien could return to the majors as soon as he proves he can make at least semi-consistent contact, but in the meantime Cooper will likely handle the bulk of the work in right. The 28-year-old is hitting .395 (17-for-43) this spring, but he hasn't gone yard and his .276/.325/.382 career line during his brief big-league career suggests he won't be adding much power to a fairly feeble Marlins lineup.
