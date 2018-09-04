Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Shifted to 60-day DL
Cooper (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper will be eligible to return from the disabled list Sept. 23, though his season is likely over after he underwent surgery on his wrist at the end of August. This move frees up a roster spot for Tyler Kinley, who had his contract selected from the minors Tuesday.
