Cooper (back) is expected to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment later this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins will presumably have Cooper head to Triple-A Jacksonville for the weekend to regain his timing at the plate after he was placed on the injured list June 9 with a lumbar strain. Before getting hurt, Cooper had been serving as a short-side platoon option at first base or in the corner outfield, but he could have a clearer path to regular at-bats once he returns from the IL. Corey Dickerson has since been placed on the IL with a foot injury that will likely keep him on the shelf until after the All-Star break, leaving Jesus Sanchez as the top option in left field for the time being.