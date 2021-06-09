The Marlins placed Cooper on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a lumbar strain, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami will bring up Lewin Diaz from Triple-A Jacksonville to fill Cooper's role as a reserve first baseman behind Jesus Aguilar. Cooper had been battling back stiffness heading into the weekend before joining the lineup Monday in Boston, so he may have suffered a related setback in that contest. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on June 18.