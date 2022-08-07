Cooper is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper is 1-for-9 since being reinstated from the injured list Wednesday and finds himself on the bench Sunday for the second straight game. Nick Fortes will serve as the desgianted hitter while Lewin Diaz receives the start at first in the series finale at Wrigley Field.
