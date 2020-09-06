Cooper is not in the team's starting lineup Sunday against the Rays, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Cooper will sit for the second time in the team's weekend series. Jesus Aguilar is starting at first base and batting third, while Lewin Diaz will get the nod as the designated hitter and bat sixth in his place.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: On bench Saturday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Belts second homer•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Logs two extra-base hits•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Returns from injured list•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Cleared for workouts•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Officially lands on injured list•