Cooper (calf) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper's removal from Thursday's contest due to calf tightness was labeled precautionary, but he'll still end up being held out of the lineup for at least one more game. Jesus Aguilar will serve as the designated hitter while Lewin Diaz starts at first base.
