Cooper (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Cooper fouled a pitch off the inside of his left knee Saturday and was diagnosed with a contusion after X-rays came back negative, and he'll remain out of the lineup for Sunday's contest. It appears he's avoided a serious injury, though the 31-year-old will miss at least one game. Avisail Garcia will serve as the designated hitter while Bryan De La Cruz starts in right field.