Cooper isn't starting Friday against Oakland, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Friday will mark the third consecutive game Cooper has missed as a result of his cold stretch at the plate. Meanwhile, Yuli Gurriel will make his fifth consecutive start at first base, indicating that the starting job may be his for now.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Gets rest Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ties game with pinch-hit homer•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Clubs fourth homer•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Activated off injured list•