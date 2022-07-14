Cooper (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cooper will be on the bench for a second straight game with a bruised left knee. The 31-year-old was named a first-time All-Star earlier this week, so he'll likely to everything in his power to get back in the lineup at some point over the Marlins' final three contests of the first half to ensure he's able to play in the Midsummer Classic. Avisail Garcia will serve as Miami's designated hitter in place of Cooper on Thursday.