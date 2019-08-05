Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Situated on bench
Cooper isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Cooper took the collar in Game 1 (0-for-4), so he'll retreat to the bench for the nightcap. Martin Prado draws the start at first base and is set to bat seventh in Cooper's stead.
