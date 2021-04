Cooper went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Brewers.

He took Angel Perdomo deep in the ninth inning to cap the scoring on the night. The 30-year-old is only slashing .200/.294/.350 through 20 games with two homers and nine RBI, but with Adam Duvall seeing more action in center field while Starling Marte (ribs) is sidelined, right field has opened up on a regular basis for Cooper.