Cooper got the start in right field and hit cleanup in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, going 1-for-3 with a home run.

With Corey Dickerson (shoulder) held out for one more game, Cooper got some work in the outfield and took Nats closer Brad Hand deep in the third inning for his second homer of the spring. Cooper is expected to begin the season on the bench but spot in at first base and in the outfield corners on a semi-regular basis, and his .382/.417/.647 slash line through 36 Grapefruit League plate appearances suggests he could be hard to get out of the lineup if he stays hot straight through Opening Day.