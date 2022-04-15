Cooper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Phillies.
Cooper took Kyle Gibson yard in the fourth inning to knot the game at one. It was Cooper's first extra-base hit of the season, and he entered Thursday's game having collected only four knocks across his first 19 plate appearances. Despite the early struggles, Cooper has been a fixture in the Miami lineup while hitting either second or third in the order.
