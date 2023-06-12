Cooper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

His eighth-inning blast to straightaway center field in the eighth inning off Keynan Middleton helped the Marlins rally from a 5-1 deficit. Cooper has seven homers on the season, including two in his last five starts as he looks to shake off a rough May that saw him slash .175/.217/.333 in 60 plate appearances with 20 strikeouts.