Cooper went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

He took Noah Syndergaard deep in the third inning for the game's first run. Cooper has been locked in since the beginning of June, slashing .368/.414/.538 over 27 games with three of his six homers on the season, nine doubles, 11 runs and 18 RBI.