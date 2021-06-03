Cooper will start in right field and bat cleanup Thursday against the Pirates, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cooper will pick up his fifth start in a row, but it's worth noting that the Marlins had the designated hitter available in each of the previous four games. He'll stick in the lineup Thursday over the lefty-hitting Corey Dickerson with a southpaw (Tyler Anderson) on the hill for Pittsburgh, but Cooper could still have to settle for a short-side platoon role when the Marlins are playing in National League parks.