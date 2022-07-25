Cooper (arm) isn't starting Monday's game against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cooper was hit by a pitch while serving as a pinch hitter Saturday and is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench Monday or whether he'll require a trip to the injured list. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Monday.

