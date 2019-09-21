Cooper (knee) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.

A jammed knee forced Cooper from the Marlins' Sept. 13 game and he has not made an appearance since. Earlier this week, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio indicated that while Cooper's injury isn't though to be serious, he may not be able to return this season. Cooper is looking like one of the few locks for the Marlins' 2020 lineup.

