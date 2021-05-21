Cooper went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two total runs scored in Thursday's 6-0 win over Philadelphia.

The 30-year-old went yard with a two-run home run in the fourth inning and added an RBI triple in the sixth. Cooper also reached on an error in the seventh that led to Miami's sixth and final run of the game. He's hit safely in his last five games, going 7-for-20 (.350) in that span. The first baseman/outfielder has three homers, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and a .220/.289/.350 slash line across 135 plate appearances.