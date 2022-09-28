Cooper was diagnosed with a fractured left pinky finger after he exited Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper went 1-for-2 before he was hit by a pitch on the left hand during the fifth inning, and he was promptly replaced by a pinch runner. The injury should bring an end to the 31-year-old's 2022 campaign with just over a week left in the regular season. He played in 119 games and posted a .261/.337/.415 slash line with nine home runs, 33 doubles, 50 RBI and 37 runs.